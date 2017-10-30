

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Asia-focused lender HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBC, HSBA.L) on Monday reported significantly higher pre-tax profit in its third quarter, mainly on the absence of prior year's hefty loss on items as well as strong growth in revenues.



Further, the company said it remains committed to achieving positive jaws for the full year. The company remains on track to achieve around $6 billion of annualised cost savings by the end of the year.



Stuart Gulliver, Group Chief Executive, said, 'We maintained good momentum in the third quarter, with higher revenue in our three main global businesses. We also continued to make good progress with the strategic actions we set out in 2015. Our international network continued to deliver strong growth in the third quarter, and our pivot to Asia is driving higher returns and lending growth, particularly in Hong Kong.'



In its third quarter, profit before tax was $4.62 billion, significantly higher than $843 million a year ago. Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders of the parent company was $2.96 billion or $0.15 per share, compared to loss of $617 million or $0.03 per share a year ago.



The latest results reflected favourable movements in significant items, partly reflecting the non-recurrence of a $1.7 billion loss recognised in last year on the bank's sale of operations in Brazil to Banco Bradesco S.A., which was completed on July 1, 2016.



Adjusted profit before tax was $5.44 billion, compared to $5.52 billion last year. Retail Banking and Wealth Management as well as Commercial Banking segments posted higher profit, offset by weak profit in Global Banking and Markets.



Loan impairment charge and other credit risk provisions or LICs were $448 million, down 21 percent from last year.



Revenue for the quarter climbed 36 percent to $12.98 billion from prior year's $9.51 billion. The revenue growth largely reflected a net favourable movement in significant items of $3.2 billion, the company noted. Adjusted revenue was $13.03 billion, up from $12.71 billion last year.



According to the company, growth in loans and advances translated into higher adjusted revenue in all three main global businesses.



Total operating income climbed to $16.22 billion from last year's $13.23 billion. Net interest income was $7.13 billion, slightly lower than $7.19 billion last year. Net fee income and net trading income also declined from last year.



HSBC noted that international network continued to deliver strong growth in the third quarter, with all of its transaction banking products benefiting from higher balances and interest rate rises.



