

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch producer confidence weakened marginally in October, after strengthening in the previous month, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Monday.



The producer confidence index dropped to 8.2 in October from 8.5 in September, which was the highest reading in nine-and-a-half years.



In October, manufacturers in the industry were less positive about the next three months and the judgment about stocks of ready product was also less positive.



At the same time, producers' assessment about their order book improved.



Entrepreneurs in the transport industry and the wood and building materials industry were the most positive in October.



