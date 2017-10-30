

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Monday, Destatis is slated to release Germany's retail sales data for September. Sales are forecast to grow 0.6 percent on month, in contrast to a 0.2 percent fall in August.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the franc, it held steady against the rest of major counterparts.



The euro was worth 1.1616 against the greenback, 131.99 against the yen, 0.8836 against the pound and 1.1585 against the franc as of 1:55 am ET.



