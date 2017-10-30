







Corporate Communications Division Mazda Motor Corporation, Japan +81-3-3508-5056 [Tokyo] +81-82-282-5253 [Hiroshima] mailto: media@mazda.co.jp

TOKYO, Oct 30, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for September 2017 and for April through September 2017 are summarized below.I. Productionhttp://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_Mazda1030117Production.jpg1. Domestic Production(1) September 2017Mazda's domestic production volume in September 2017 decreased 5.7% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.Domestic production of key models in September 2017CX-5: 34,370 units (up 15.7% year on year)Mazda3 (Axela): 17,337 units (down 24.7% year on year)CX-3: 12,651 units (up 22.3% year on year)(2) April through September 2017Mazda's total domestic production volume in the period from April through September 2017 decreased 0.1% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.Domestic production of key models in the period from April through September 2017CX-5: 192,122 units (up 18.6% year on year)Mazda3 (Axela): 84,624 units (down 14.9% year on year)CX-3: 65,171 units (up 21.8% year on year)2. Overseas Production(1) September 2017Mazda's overseas production volume in September 2017 increased 4.1% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.Overseas production of key models in September 2017Mazda3: 21,597 units (up 21.6% year on year)Mazda2: 8,677 units (up 2.2% year on year)CX-4: 7,136 units (up 37.2% year on year)(2) April through September 2017Mazda's total overseas production volume in the period from April through September 2017 increased 3.4% year on year due to increased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.Overseas production of key models in the period from April through September 2017Mazda3: 118,985 units (down 5.5% year on year)Mazda2: 48,496 units (down 6.9% year on year)CX-4: 31,645 units (up 46.2% year on year)II. Domestic saleshttp://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_Mazda1030117Domestic.jpg(1) September 2017Mazda's domestic sales volume in September 2017 increased 7.4% year on year due to increased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles. Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 6.2% (up 0.5 points year on year), with a 2.4% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.1 points year on year) and a 4.8% total market share (up 0.2 points year on year).Domestic sales of key models in September 2017Mazda2 (Demio): 5,347 units (down 5.1% year on year)CX-5: 4,549 units (up 157.4% year on year)Mazda3 (Axela): 4,216 units (down 10.2% year on year)(2) April through September 2017Mazda's total domestic sales volume in the period from April through September 2017 increased 4.0% year on year due to increased sales of passenger vehicles. Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 4.8% (unchanged year on year), with a 2.3% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.1 points year on year) and a 3.9% total market share (down 0.1 points year on year).Domestic sales of key models in the period from April through September 2017Mazda2 (Demio): 23,516 units (down 8.9% year on year)CX-5: 17,110 units (up 94.4% year on year)Mazda3 (Axela): 11,849 units (down 9.7% year on year)III. Exportshttp://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_Mazda1030117Exports.jpg(1) September 2017Mazda's export volume in September 2017 increased 0.4% year on year due to increased shipments to Europe, Oceania and other regions.Exports of key models in September 2017CX-5: 30,000 units (up 17.5% year on year)Mazda3: 11,957 units (down 28.3% year on year)CX-3: 11,871 units (up 45.3% year on year)(2) April through September 2017Mazda's total export volume in the period April through September 2017 increased 0.9% year on year due to increased shipments to Europe and other regions.Exports of key models in the period April through September 2017CX-5: 175,278 units (up 15.5% year on year)Mazda3: 74,833 units (down 11.7% year on year)CX-3: 58,629 units (up 23.0% year on year)About MazdaMazda Motor Corporation (TSE: 7261) started manufacturing tools in 1929 and soon branched out into production of trucks for commercial use. In the early 1960s, Mazda launched its first passenger car models and began developing rotary engines. Still headquartered in Hiroshima in western Japan, Mazda today ranks as one of Japan's leading automakers, and exports cars to the United States and Europe for over 30 years. For more information, please visit www.mazda.comSource: MazdaContact:Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.