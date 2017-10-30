

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are seen opening on a subdued note Monday as investors watch political developments in Spain and eye news about the next Federal Reserve Chair.



Asian markets are trading mixed as investors look forward to the Fed meeting Tuesday and Wednesday, the BOJ decision on Tuesday and the U.S. jobs report for October due on Friday for directional cues.



The Bank of England's monetary policy committee meets this week to discuss interest rates. The announcement on the new Fed Chair is also likely ahead of Trump's Asia tour beginning with Japan on November 5.



The dollar hovered near three-month highs versus a basket of currencies and Brent crude futures remained at 27-month highs while gold inched lower ahead of key central bank policy meetings.



The day's economic calendar remains light, with economic confidence figures from the euro zone as well as retail sales and flash inflation data from Germany slated to be released later in the day.



U.S. stocks advanced on Friday, led by technology stocks as Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Alphabet all reported quarterly earnings that beat analyst estimates.



Solid GDP data and media reports suggesting that President Donald Trump is leaning toward nominating Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell as the next Fed Chair also supported sentiment.



The Nasdaq Composite index jumped as much as 2.2 percent and the S&P 500 added 0.8 percent to reach fresh record closing highs while the Dow inched up 0.1 percent despite losses in Chevron and Merc.



European stocks ended Friday's session higher as upbeat earnings news and a weaker euro helped investors shrug off political turbulence in the region after Catalonia's parliament voted to declare independence from Spain.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.6 percent. The German DAX rose 0.6 percent, France's CAC 40 index gained 0.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.3 percent.



