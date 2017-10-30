Conference call and webcast scheduled today at 2:00 pm CET 09:00 am EDT

Regulatory News:

GeNeuro (Euronext Paris: CH0308403085 GNRO), a biopharmaceutical company developing new treatments for neurological and autoimmune diseases, reported promising post-hoc analyses of six-month data from CHANGE-MS Phase 2b study at MSParis2017 on Saturday October 28th and will hold a conference call and webcast today.

GeNeuro management will hold a conference call and webcast today at 2:00 pm CET 09:00 am EDT in English to review post-hoc analyses which showed, at Week 24, anti-inflammatory effect in active patientsand remyelination at the highest (18 mg/kg) of the three doses tested.

Jesús Martin-Garcia, CEO of GeNeuro, and the company management, will deliver a brief presentation, followed by a Q&A session.

About GeNeuro

GeNeuro's mission is to develop safe and effective treatments against neurological disorders and autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis or Type 1 diabetes, by neutralizing causal factors encoded by HERVs, which represent 8% of human DNA.

GeNeuro is based in Geneva, Switzerland and has R&D facilities in Lyon, France. It has 30 employees and rights to 16 patent families protecting its technology.

For more information, visit: www.geneuro.com.

