Raisio plc, Stock Exchange Release, 30 October 2017, at 8:30 a.m. Finnish time



PEKKA KUUSNIEMI TO START AS RAISIO'S PRESIDENT AND CEO ON 1 NOVEMBER 2017



Raisio's Board of Directors appointed Pekka Kuusniemi as President and CEO of the Group in June 2017 and he will assume his duties on 1 November 2017. Pekka Kuusniemi will join Raisio from the Oras Group where he served as President and CEO.



Pekka Kuusniemi says that his key tasks will be to promote profitable growth in line with the Group's strategy in Finland and abroad, and to increase shareholder value. "I look forward to working at Raisio. I think the company has significant growth potential with its skilled professionals, strong balance sheet, well-known brands and ability to develop products meeting consumer trends." Pekka Kuusniemi brings his international experience in leadership and inthe development of business and brands to the company.



Jarmo Puputti, interim CEO from the beginning of January 2017, will end his employment at Raisio at the end of October 2017. "Pekka Kuusniemi will start at a good company that has the potential to grow into an internationally significant brand company. I want to thank all Raisio employees as well as our partners for good cooperation."



Raisio's Board of Directors would like to express their appreciation to Jarmo Puputti for his excellent work as Raisio's interim CEO. "Under his leadership, Raisio renewed its strategy and continued with its focus on the company's core operations. We wish Jarmo all the best in his future endeavours."



