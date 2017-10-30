









TOKYO, Oct 30, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the first half of the current fiscal year (April 2017-March 2018) and the month of September 2017.Worldwide Productionhttp://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_Honda103017WProd.jpgProduction Outside of Japanhttp://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_Honda103017ProdOut.jpgThe First Half of Current Fiscal YearProduction in Japan for the first half of the current fiscal year experienced a year-on-year increase for the second consecutive year (since the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017).Production in regions outside of Japan for the first half of the current fiscal year experienced a year-on-year increase for the sixth consecutive year (since the fiscal year ended March 31, 2013), setting record high production for any half of fiscal years. This includes record high production in Asia, and China.Production worldwide for the first half of the current fiscal year experienced a year-on-year increase for the sixth consecutive year (since the fiscal year ended March 31, 2013), setting record high production for the first half of fiscal year.September 2017Production in Japan for the month of September 2017 experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in two months (since July 2017).Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year increase for the fifth consecutive month (since May 2017), setting record high production for the month of September. This includes record high production for any month in Asia and China.Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year increase for the fifth consecutive month (since May 2017), also setting record high production for the month of September.Sales in the Japanese Markethttp://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_Honda103017SalesJap.jpgThe First Half of Current Fiscal YearTotal Japan domestic market auto sales for the first half of the current fiscal year experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in three years (since the fiscal year ended March 31, 2015).New vehicle registrations for the first half of the current fiscal year experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in three years (since the fiscal year ended March 31, 2015).Sales of mini-vehicles for the first half of the current fiscal year experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in four years (since the fiscal year ended March 31, 2014).September 2017Total domestic automobile sales in the Japanese market for the month of September 2017 experienced a year-on-year increase for the third consecutive month (since July 2017).New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in three months (since June 2017).Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in two months (since July 2017), also setting record high sales for the month of September.Vehicle registrations - excluding mini-vehiclesFREED was the industry's fourth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of September 2017 with sales of 10,808 units. FIT was the industry's fifth best-selling car with sales of 8,814 units.Mini-vehicles - under 660ccN-BOX was the industry's top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of September 2017 with sales of 26,983 units. N-WGN was the industry's tenth best-selling car with sales of 6,714 units.Exports from Japanhttp://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_Honda103017ExportsJap.jpgTotal exports from Japan for the first half of current fiscal year experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in three years (since the fiscal year ended March 31, 2015).Total exports from Japan in September 2017 experienced a year-on-year decrease for the fourth consecutive month (since June 2017).About HondaHonda Motor Co., Ltd. (TSE:7267 / NYSE:HMC / LSE:HNDA) is one of the leading manufacturers of automobiles and power products and the largest manufacture of motorcycles in the world. Honda has always sought to provide genuine satisfaction to people worldwide. The result is more than 120 manufacturing facilities in 30 countries worldwide, producing a wide range of products, including motorcycles, ATVs, generators, marine engines, lawn and garden equipment and automobiles that bring the company into contact with over 19 million customers annually. For more information, please visit http://world.honda.com.Source: HondaContact:Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.