Cryptocurrency Trading Platform, Huobi, Adds Support for Tether (USDT) Trading

SINGAPORE, Oct. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi(https://www.huobi.com/), a leading cryptocurrency exchange, announced today the launch its international trading platform,Huobi.pro(http://www.huobi.pro) with support forTether(USDT). Starting today, its markets are open for BTC/USDT, ETH/USDT andLTC/USDT trading.

Issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol, each USDT is backed by a U.S. Dollar held in the reserve holdings ofTether.to, the first blockchain-enabled platform to facilitate the use of fiat currencies.

As China's ban on cryptocurrency trading goes into effect on October 31, 2017, Huobi has added new offices in Hong Kong and Singapore to continue its exchange service and expand into global markets.

Huobi.com's marketing department responsible for the firm's ex-China businesses revealed that its global brand huobi.pro offers exchange and trading services for cryptocurrencies. Most of the platform's users are professional traders located all over the world.