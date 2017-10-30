sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 30.10.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 566 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
30.10.2017 | 07:46
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Cryptocurrency Trading Platform, Huobi, Adds Support for Tether (USDT) Trading

SINGAPORE, Oct. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi(https://www.huobi.com/), a leading cryptocurrency exchange, announced today the launch its international trading platform,Huobi.pro(http://www.huobi.pro) with support forTether(USDT). Starting today, its markets are open for BTC/USDT, ETH/USDT andLTC/USDT trading.

Issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol, each USDT is backed by a U.S. Dollar held in the reserve holdings ofTether.to, the first blockchain-enabled platform to facilitate the use of fiat currencies.

As China's ban on cryptocurrency trading goes into effect on October 31, 2017, Huobi has added new offices in Hong Kong and Singapore to continue its exchange service and expand into global markets.

Huobi.com's marketing department responsible for the firm's ex-China businesses revealed that its global brand huobi.pro offers exchange and trading services for cryptocurrencies. Most of the platform's users are professional traders located all over the world.


© 2017 PR Newswire