BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Nomura Holdings, Inc (NMR) reported that its first-half net income attributable to shareholders increased to 108.71 billion yen or 30.20 yen per share from 108.00 billion yen or 29.39 yen per share, prior year.



First-half net revenue rose 3.9% to 712.32 billion yen from 685.47 billion yen, previous year.



