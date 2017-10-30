Regulatory News:

ABIVAX (Paris:ABVX) (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 ABVX), an innovative biotechnology company targeting the immune system to eliminate viral and inflammatory diseases, as well as cancer, today announces that the senior management of ABIVAX will present a corporate development overview at the upcoming BIO-Europe 2017 23rd Annual International Partnering Conference being held November 6-8, 2017 at the CityCube Berlin in Berlin, Germany.

The presentation of Prof. Hartmut Ehrlich, M.D., CEO of ABIVAX is scheduled on Tuesday, November 7th, 2:30pm CET in Room M6 on Level 3

"This year already witnessed some exceptional milestones in the development of our product portfolio," said Prof. Hartmut Ehrlich, M.D., CEO of ABIVAX. "In May, we reported first encouraging data from a phase IIa study (ABX464-004) with ABX464, a candidate with the potential to induce a functional cure in HIV patients. In particular, this study showed, for the very first time, that a therapeutic candidate could reduce HIV reservoirs in patients an effect which was confirmed with a second phase IIa study (ABX464-005) in September. Based on also encouraging preclinical data on the molecule's anti-inflammatory effect in the intestine, we expect to initiate patient recruitment for a proof-of-concept study with ABX464 (ABX464-101) in ulcerative colitis within the next couple of weeks. Moreover, in October we presented data of a preclinical proof-of-concept study showing that our immune enhancer ABX196 significantly increases therapeutic efficacy in oncology a critical step towards a future partnership in immuno-oncology for ABIVAX. ABIVAX is experiencing an exciting time and I am very much looking forward to discuss our latest developments and achievements with industry experts and key opinion leaders at this important event."

Companies interested in meeting with ABIVAX at BIO-Europe are requested to send an invitation through the event's partneringONE online system. In addition, the Company will also be available for media interviews and background discussions.

ABIVAX is an innovative biotechnology company focused on targeting the immune system to eliminate viral and inflammatory disease, as well as cancer. ABIVAX leverages three technology platforms for drug discovery: an anti-viral, an immune enhancement, and a polyclonal antibody platform. ABX464, its most advanced compound, is currently in phase 2 clinical trials for providing a sustained viral remission or functional cure for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is a first-in-class oral small anti-viral molecule which blocks HIV replication through a unique mechanism of action and also has a strong anti-inflammatory effect, which the company will be exploring through a phase II proof-of-concept study in ulcerative colitis In addition, ABIVAX is advancing a clinical stage immune enhancer as well as multiple preclinical candidates against additional viral targets (e.g. Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), Influenza and Dengue), and several of these compounds are planned to enter clinical development within the next 18 months. ABIVAX is listed on Euronext compartment B (ISIN: FR0012333284 Mnémo: ABVX).

