Regulatory News:

IntegraGen (Paris:ALINT), a company specializing in the transformation of data from biological samples into genomic information and diagnostic tools for oncology, today announced that it received the 2017 Galien MedStartUp award for "Best Collaboration for a Breakthrough Therapy or Diagnosis" during the recent MedStartUp Days conference held in New York City. IntegraGen was presented the award based on its collaboration with The Solution Lab, a non-profit organization which provides consulting services to life sciences companies, to explore market dynamics and potential strategic approaches to the commercialization of IntegraGen's Interpretation of Clinical Exome (ICE) software tool in the U.S. The ICE software is designed to provide a user-friendly approach for the analysis of genomic data and the application of precision medicine approaches to the care of cancer patients.

"We are honored to receive this prestigious award from the Galien Foundation recognizing our collaboration with The Solution Lab," stated Larry Yost, General Manager for IntegraGen, Inc. "Through this effort we were able to obtain direct market feedback which enables us to better understand key market dynamics and commercial considerations as we prepare for the launch of our ICE software in the U.S."

"Our collaboration with IntegraGen focused on the assessment of the need for improved software tools to analyze genomic data from cancer patients," said Stefanie Mazlish, CEO of The Solution Lab. "We were able to leverage our expertise and established approach for assessing markets and obtaining feedback from key opinion leaders to develop objective product development recommendations for IntegraGen's ICE software, from a decidedly US market perspective."

The MedStartUp initiative was established by The Galien Foundation and Business France to encourage international partnerships between French and North American innovators in the Life Sciences Industry.

About The Solution Lab

The Solution Lab is a non-profit 501(c) organization which provides consulting services to the life sciences industry. The Solution Lab's expertise is the ability to gain in-depth market insight for our clients through market research and competitive analyses that enable the creation of comprehensive assessments of market entry opportunities. To accomplish the above, we engage driven and articulate individuals with advanced scientific degrees who volunteer their time to gain increased insight on the business world and their own personal development, while also contributing their personal expertise on subject matter. The Solution Lab's approach enables us to assist our clients in gaining a better understanding of market dynamics and barriers to entry for their technologies.

For more information, visit www.thesolutionlab.org

About IntegraGen

IntegraGen is a company specializing in deciphering the human genome and producing relevant and easily interpretable data for academic and private laboratories. IntegraGen's oncology efforts provide researchers and clinicians with sophisticated tools for analysis and therapeutic individualization of treatment approaches allowing them to tailor therapy to the genetic profiles of patients. As of December 31, 2016, IntegraGen had 38 employees and had generated revenue of €6.0 million in 2016. Based in Evry Genopole, IntegraGen also has a U.S. office in Cambridge, Massachusetts. IntegraGen is listed on Euronext Growth (ISIN: FR0010908723 Ticker: ALINT PEA-SME).

For more information, visit www.integragen.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171030005303/en/

Contacts:

IntegraGen

Bernard COURTIEU

President and CEO

or

Laurence RIOT LAMOTTE, +33 (0)1 60 91 09 00

Chief Financial Officer

contact@integragen.com

or

The Solution Lab

Stefanie MAZLISH

CEO

info@thesolutionlab.org

or

NewCap

Investor and Media Relations

Louis-Victor DELOUVRIER, +33 (0)1 44 71 98 53

integragen@newcap.eu

