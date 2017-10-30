Wirecard Gains Two Major Retailers, ALDI Nord and ALDI SÜD, as New Customers for Gift Cards

MUNICH, October 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Tailored solutions for a simple, digital shopping experience

Wirecard has gained both ALDI Nord and ALDI SÜD as new customers. Both discount retail chains are introducing their own gift cards for the very first time, which will expand their existing offers by adding their own e-money product. Previously customers could only buy gift cards for other retailers including platforms such as Google Play or prepaid service providers such as ALDI TALK.

As an expert in digital payments, Wirecard is able to manage the whole gift card platform, assuming responsibility for card issuance and payment processing as well. The latest software technologies are to be linked intelligently with bank services to cover the entire range of gift cards, which include e-money cards for both physical stores and online shops.

The latest gift cards can be used to pay at all ALDI branches throughout Germany. The cards can be purchased at the till. Customers will benefit from the wide range of available value denominations.

Natascha Vrchoticky, Communications Director Customer Relationship Management at ALDI SÜD: "More and more of our customers have been asking us when we will finally start selling ALDI gift cards in addition to those of other brands. It seems that a lot of our customers are fans of the brand - they are really enthusiastic about it and would like to receive a gift card."

ALDI Nord customers can choose among 10, 20, 50 and 100 euro gift cards. Dominik Remy, Head of Sales at ALDI Nord: "We want our customers to be able to redeem their gift cards easily in all ALDI branches across Germany. We hope this service will make many our customers happy."

Christian Reindl, Executive Vice President Sales Consumer Goods at Wirecard: "We are delighted that ALDI Nord and ALDI SÜD - two of the largest retailers in Germany - have decided to make Wirecard their technology partner. With our extensive experience in the field of e-money cards, ALDI is able to offer its customers throughout Germany added value. With our tailored solutions, they will benefit from a seamless shopping experience with a flexible omnichannel approach - both online and at the point of sale."

