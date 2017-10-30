Technavio's latest market research report on the global polyester polyol market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

One of the key factors resulting in the growth of the global polyester polyol market is the increasing demand for semiconductor ICs owing to their increased use in a wide range of devices, including mobile phones and consumer electronics.

The top three emerging market trends driving the global polyester polyol market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Innovative polyurethane (PU) foam

Increased interest in R&D activities

Polyester polyols are manufactured using petroleum-based raw materials. Several manufacturers are looking for bio-based renewable sources as petroleum is a non-renewable source and has numerous environmental implications. Additionally, high adoption of bio-based polyols in the next five years will be supplemented due to the availability of raw materials and fluctuation in crude oil prices. Companies have intensified the R&D activities to develop bio-based polyols. Seed oils could be used to manufacture water-blown rigid PU foam in the future.

According to Mohd Shakeel Iqbal, a lead analyst at Technavio for plastics, polymers, and elastomers "To cater to the C.A.S.E. and PU segments, Emery oleochemicals has developed azelaic acid based polyols. Myriant Corporation manufactures polyester polyol using bio-succinic acid, which is a raw material. Polyester polyols made of bio-succinic acid have renewable content."

PU foam serves many applications in various industries and therefore, has a high demand. Innovative products for the global PU foam market are created using polyester polyol. Commercial refrigeration industry depends on BASF for innovative PU rigid foams. The company presented a portfolio of insulation solutions for the commercial refrigeration industry. One of the insulation solutions that this portfolio included is Elastopor H 2070 HE, a rigid foam system using HFO (hydrofluoroolefin) as a blowing agent for energy efficiency solutions. Such advanced PU foam products facilitate sustainability, energy conservation, versatility, and other unique properties. Consequently, such products will further enhance the demand for PU in the next five years.

The R&D activities by the vendors have increased due to the growing demand for PU products. Extensive research is carried on flexible PU foams synthesized from lignin polyols. The mechanical properties of the foam will be affected due to the addition of lignin in the manufacture of flexible foams. These foams have a specific open pore structure with many edges. Mechanical properties of the foam are significantly impacted due to the thickness and homogeneity of these pores. Apart from flexible foam, rigid foams are also extensively researched upon. Reducing the manufacturing cost and enhancing the properties of the rigid foam are the key concerns of the vendors.

"In recent years, the PU foam vendors have shifted their focus toward the emissions during the manufacturing phase. Thus, emphasis is being laid on non-volatile catalysts. The ongoing research has accommodated the incorporation of renewable polyols, evaluation of mechanical trials, and flammability tests. The R&D activities have also intensified in the feedstocks of PU," says Shakeel

