AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, 2017-10-30 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parks Associates will host the 12th-annual CONNECTIONS Europe this week at the Amsterdam Marriott Hotel, addressing strategies to promote strong growth and new revenue opportunities for the smart home and connected systems markets in Europe. The two-day executive conference, 1-2 November, features insights from leading companies, including Amazon, Google, Centrica, Philips, Homematic IP, and DT. Sessions focus on strategies to overcome inhibitors, such as low consumer familiarity, security and privacy concerns, high upfront costs, and unclear value propositions, to drive mass-market adoption of smart home solutions.



Conference sponsors are Homematic IP, Qorvo, Amazon Alexa, ASSA ABLOY, Ayla Networks, Deutsche Telekom, Essence, Greenwave Systems, iQor, Mersoft, mnubo, ROC-Connect, Trusource Labs, ULE Alliance, Z-Wave, the Zigbee Alliance, Hive Home, and MivaTek.



"Voice assistants and cloud services have added new layers to the consumer experience, and rapid progress in AI and data analytics will help expand the IoT market and open up numerous new business models and new possibilities for recurring revenues," said Elizabeth Parks, SVP, Parks Associates. "Understanding ecosystem partnerships, sales channels, technologies, and consumer engagement and go-to-market strategies are critical to the success for mass-market deployments. We look forward to the discussions this week at CONNECTIONS Europe."



CONNECTIONS Europe features the following keynotes:



-- Max Amordeluso, Chief Evangelist, EU Alexa Skills Kit, Amazon -- Sudeep Maitra, Global VP, Strategy and Development, Centrica -- Jon Carter, UK Head of Business Development - Connected Home, Deutsche Telekom AG -- George Yianni, Head of Technology - Home Systems, Philips Lighting



About CONNECTIONS Europe Produced by Parks Associates, the 12th-annual CONNECTIONS Europe is a two-day executive conference focused on the impact of IoT on the consumer. The event explores innovative business strategies, new crossover industry partnerships, and advancements in IoT solutions that are creating more consumer engagement and business opportunities for smart home, cloud services, and connected entertainment solutions. Parks Associates industry analysts moderate all sessions, with discussion, insights, and networking with leading executives representing all IoT ecosystems.



CONNECTIONS Europe will take place 1-2 November 2017 in Amsterdam at the Amsterdam Marriott Hotel. http://www.connectionseurope.com



