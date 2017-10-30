XIO Group Wins Acquisition Finance Magazine's International Alternative Investment Firm of the Year Award

XIO Group is recognized for its impressive accomplishments since its founding, including its 2016 acquisition of J.D. Power

LONDON, Oct. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --XIO Group, a global multi-billion dollar alternative investments and research firm, is proud to announce that the firm has received Acquisition Finance Magazine's ("ACQ5") 2017 International Alternative Investment Firm of the Year Award.

Since 2006, ACQ5's Global awards have celebrated the achievements, innovations and brilliance of industry leaders and distinguished businesses who have successfully navigated the market in today's complex and dynamic environment. Winners are chosen by industry members through an independent nomination process.

XIO Group is being recognized for its outstanding growth momentum since its founding in 2014. Led by its four founders, Athene Li, Joseph Pacini, Murphy Qiao and Carsten Geyer, the firm has already made three notable acquisitions across the globe, including: COMPO Expert - the largest specialty fertilizer company in Europe; Lumenis - the largest global manufacturer of medical laser devices; and J.D. Power - the largest global consumer data & analytics provider.

Acquisition Finance Magazine's President and Editor-in-Chief, David Rogan, stated, "ACQ5 works with industry experts to recognize those businesses that have truly excelled and who have far surpassed others in their specific industries. XIO Group has already established itself as an industry leader since its founding less than three years ago, and we are delighted to recognize XIO Group along with other star performers who have proven to be innovative and progressive visionaries in today's environment."

"At XIO Group, we are honored by the award committee's recognition and we pride ourselves on the successes of our portfolio companies and their groundbreaking and state-of-the-art products and technologies," said Chief Executive Officer, Joseph Pacini. "I'm very proud of the XIO Group team and the impressive efforts we have undertaken. On behalf of my Partners and our colleagues, we look forward to continuing our significant growth trajectory and achieving the transformational objectives with our portfolio company management teams."

About XIO Group

XIO Group is a global multi-billion dollar alternative investments and research firm headquartered in London, with investment offices in Hong Kong and China, and additional operations in Germany, Israel, Switzerland and the United States of America. With over 70 employees representing over a dozen different nationalities and languages, XIO Group follows the motto of: One World, One Firm, One Team.

XIO Group has invested in three transactions: COMPO Expert - the largest specialty fertilizer company in Europe; Lumenis - the largest global manufacturer of medical laser devices; and J.D. Power - the largest global consumer data & analytics provider.

XIO Group is led by its four founders: Athene Li, Joseph Pacini, Murphy Qiao and Carsten Geyer. For more information visit: http://www.xiogroup.com .

About ACQ5

ACQ5 (Acquisition Finance Magazine) is a leading corporate magazine news site serving the finance sector since 2003 and intended for senior executives holding power and authority at major organizations. ACQ5 consists of distinguished experts who are in direct contact with the cutting edge issues molding our planet today - many of whom are leaders of corporations, governments and NGOs with vested interest in strong, stable and competitive global economies.

We provide our global audience of over 159,000+ subscribers with non-bias, concentrated, up to date flagship coverage, country reports and multilateral documents. Our focused analyses of ongoing economic and business developments in key infrastructure areas form the core of our publishing initiatives i.e. Construction, Telecom, Information Technology, Investment Banking, Water, Power (Electricity, Gas, Oil, Wind and alternative), Mining and other national and international projects. More information can be found on our website: http://www.acq5.com.

Logo- http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/592161/ACQ5_Global_Awards_2017_XIO_GROUP.jpg

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/592160/xiogroup.jpg

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xio-group-wins-acquisition-finance-magazines-international-alternative-investment-firm-of-the-year-award-300545085.html