

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.00 am ET Monday, Destatis is slated to release Germany's retail sales data for September. Sales are forecast to grow 0.6 percent on month, in contrast to a 0.2 percent fall in August.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the franc and the yen, it held steady against the greenback and the pound.



The euro was worth 1.1617 against the greenback, 132.05 against the yen, 0.8838 against the pound and 1.1593 against the franc as of 2:55 am ET.



