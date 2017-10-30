

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Institute for Fiscal Studies said the target to eliminate the budget deficit by the mid 2020s would look even more difficult than it did in March.



Were the Office for Budget Responsibility to assume productivity growth of 1 percent a year, that is a downgrade halfway towards the terrible growth experienced over the last seven years - borrowing would be forecast to be around GBP 33 billion in 2020-21 rather than the GBP 21 billion forecast in March, researchers at the IFS said Monday.



In this case, the Chancellor Philip Hammond could still expect to meet his fiscal targets for this parliament, but with only a 60 percent probability.



'Given all the current pressures and uncertainties - and the policy action that these might require - it is perhaps time to admit that a firm commitment to running a budget surplus from the mid 2020s onwards is no longer sensible,' Carl Emmerson, deputy director at IFS and the other author of the report, said.



The think tank said the public finances forecasts for the next five years are hugely sensitive to the productivity assumptions the OBR chooses to make.



Chancellor of the Exchequer is set to present his Autumn Budget on November 22.



