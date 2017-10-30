

LUTON (dpa-AFX) - easyJet Plc (ESYJY.PK, EZJ.L) announced Monday that it has signed an agreement with Air Berlin to acquire part of its operations at Berlin Tegel Airport for a purchase consideration of 40 million euros.



The consideration excludes potential start-up and transitional operating costs. The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in December 2017.



The acquisition will result in easyJet entering into leases for up to 25 A320 aircraft, offering employment to Air Berlin flying crews and taking over other assets including slots.



easyJet said it has launched a recruitment campaign to attract around 1000 of Air Berlin's pilots and cabin crew who will be recruited over the coming months and will then be trained on easyJet's safety and operating procedures. In line with easyJet's business model they will be employed on local, German contracts under collective labour agreements negotiated with ver.di.



According to the company, the agreement is consistent with its strategy of purposeful investment in strong number one positions in Europe's leading airports. This will enable easyJet to operate the leading short haul network at Tegel connecting passengers to and from destinations across Germany and the rest of Europe. This is in addition to easyJet's existing base at Berlin Schönefeld and would mean that easyJet would be the leading airline in Berlin.



easyJet further said it will make announcements on the new routes and services to be flown to and from Tegel in due course. easyJet will operate a reduced timetable at Tegel during the winter season but plans to operate a full schedule from the summer season 2018.



