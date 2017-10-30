Technavio market research analysts forecast the global riot control vehicle market to grow at a CAGR of close to 3% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The report further segments the global riot control vehicle market by end-user (law enforcement agencies and military) and by geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global riot control vehicle market:

Growth in asymmetric warfare and internal terrorism

Civil unrest due to disproportionate development and corruption in urban areas

Development of riot control vehicles with armored barriers

Growth in asymmetric warfare and internal terrorism

A wide range of military, paramilitary, and civilian operations are employed in a highly integrated network that has led to the evolution of strategies of warfare and terrorism into hybrid warfare. To counter the superior capabilities of countries who possess powerful military and political strength, states that have low military and political influence are employing tactical methods, alongside insurgents and internal terrorists. To gain a tactical edge and avoid direct military interference, developed countries with large military and political capabilities also use such strategies. Instead of frontal assaults, such forces rely on guerrilla tactics and surprise ambushes to blur the boundaries between the civilian and military spheres.

According to Moutushi Saha, a lead analyst at Technavio for homeland security research, "Asymmetric development of different states has led to asymmetry in the warfare strategies of different states and causing the acquisition of asymmetric military capabilities by the different states. The asymmetry of the evolving warfare can be witnessed among the developing countries in the Middle East and Africa, and among developed countries, such as the US and Russia. Countries implementing asymmetric warfare are shifting from direct military confrontation and using unpredictable combinations of non-state actors, cross-national powers, unreliable alliances, terrorism, and insurgency to create disorder within the boundaries of the opponent states."

Civil unrest due to disproportionate development and corruption in urban areas

The rapid development of new urban cities and rapid expansion of the existing cities is due to the increasing migration of masses from small towns and villages to cities. This has escalated the burden on habitation facilities in such cities and created intense pressure on the security systems and measures in the area.

The urbanized cities are disproportionately concentrated in emerging countries such as India and Pakistan as well as in fragile countries like Somalia, Haiti, and Iraq. Due to this skewed migration, the urbanized areas experience a population explosion, and undeveloped parts of the country become sparsely populated. The corruption and inability of state actors to develop these urbanized areas at the pace of the increasing population results in inadequate habitation, recreation, and other civil facilities for the lower sections of the society. This results in low quality of lives of such people that leads to constant dissent towards the administration and leads to mass protests.

Development of riot control vehicles with armored barriers

To defend themselves against projectiles hurled by the protestants, riot control forces utilize handheld shields. To form a perimeter or to push back the crowd into a corner or away from a high-risk location, personnel from riot control forces sometimes require forming human barriers with the shields in their hand. Therefore, in these cases, the efficiency of the personnel is hampered because they are burdened with carrying the heavy shields, one of their hands always being occupied with holding the shield. Besides, the human barrier formed by the personnel is ineffective against large crowds.

"Vehicles with armored barriers attached to the front or side of the vehicle, have been developed by riot control vehicle manufacturers that can be used as a moveable shield or wall. These vehicles could be used as a shield by the riot control personnel to move around the crowd, and they can fire their weapons from behind the cover of the barriers. A fleet of such vehicles can be used to set up a dynamic perimeter," says Moutushi.

