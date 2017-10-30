

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM.L), the international business information and events group, said that it has sold Adhesion Group S.A. and its 74% stake in World Bulk Wine Exhibition, S.L. to Comexposium Holding SAS, the leading French exhibitions company.



Adhesion is a Paris-based exhibitions business, established in 1984 and owned by Euromoney for over 20 years. Its principal event, Vinisud, is the international showcase for Mediterranean wines, the world's leading wine region, and it attracts around 1,650 exhibitors from countries around the Mediterranean.



Euromoney noted that the transaction is in line with its strategy, including actively managing its portfolio of assets and seeking to sell certain businesses which do not align with its strategy.



