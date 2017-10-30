Hoist Finance Appoints Klaus-Anders Nysteen as New CEO

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Hoist Finance Board of Directors has appointed Klaus-Anders Nysteen as new CEO. Klaus-Anders has a long and broad experience from the financial industry in companies such as Storebrand Bank, where he was CEO for four years, and most recently as CEO of Lindorff Group. Adding to that Klaus-Anders has a proven track record as a leader and vast experience of building a strong corporate culture from a number of companies in different industries. Klaus-Anders holds a Master of Business administration from Norwegian school of economics and business administration (NHH).

"We are very pleased and proud to announce the recruitment of Klaus-Anders Nysteen as new CEO of Hoist Finance. Klaus-Anders is not only a documented skilled and inspiring leader, he also has great knowledge and experience from our industry. These two combined make the perfect match for Hoist Finance and our growth ambitions, says Ingrid Bonde, Chair of the Board in Hoist Finance."

"I have followed Hoist Finance from a competitor perspective for a number of years and have always had the greatest respect for how Hoist Finance consistently has delivered on their strategy along with building a strong corporate culture. I am truly excited to join the company and together with all my new colleagues continue that journey, says Klaus-Anders Nysteen."

Until Klaus-Anders Nysteen joins on 15 March 2018, Jörgen Olsson will remain as CEO of Hoist Finance. As stated when Jörgen Olsson announced his desire to leave as CEO, the Board intends to appoint Jörgen deputy chairman as of the new CEO's appointment.

