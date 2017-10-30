

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Millennium & Copthor (MLC.L) reported third-quarter profit before tax of 55 million pounds compared to 46 million pounds, previous year. Profit to equity holders of the parent increased to 50 million pounds from 29 million pounds. For the third-quarter, revenue increased to 263 million pounds from 247 million pounds, previous year. Like-for-like Group RevPAR increased 0.3% during the period.



For the nine-month period, Group revenue increased by 4.5% in constant currency. In reported currency, Group revenue increased by 12.5% to 748 million pounds, reflecting a foreign currency exchange gain of 51 million pounds. Like-for-like Group RevPAR for the nine months of 2017 increased by 1.4%.



For the three weeks ended 21 October 2017, on a constant currency basis, Group RevPAR was up by 1.8%. In reported currency basis, Group RevPAR was up by 9.1%. On a like-for-like basis, Group RevPAR increased by 0.7%.



