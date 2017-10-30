Nasdaq Iceland hf. ("the Exchange") has decided to remove shares issued by Össur hf. ("Össur" or "the Company") from trading, at the request of the Company. The last day of trading in the shares on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be November 30, 2017.



Shares issued by Össur hf. had been traded on the Exchange for many years but were removed from trading, at the request of the Company, on March 25, 2011. The shares were subsequently re-admitted to trading on March 28, 2011, at the Exchange's own initiative and without the consent of the Company, on the basis of art. 23 of the Act on Stock Exchanges no. 110/2007. The Exchange's decision was made due to the capital controls which were in place in Iceland at the time. Due to the capital controls Nasdaq Iceland was the only regulated market in which Icelandic investors, including the Icelandic shareholders of Össur, could buy and sell shares in the company without restrictions.



Due to the fact the capital controls have now been substantially removed and considering the interest of investors and the Company, the Exchange has now decided to remove Össur's shares from trading. The shares of Össur hf. will continue to be traded on the Main Market of Nasdaq Copenhagen. The Company will provide shareholders and investors with further information concerning the transfer of shares to the Danish market.