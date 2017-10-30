Stockholm, October 30, 2017



CEO comment "INVISIO is broadening its product offer and increasing its market presence. During the quarter we presented our intercom system for communication in vehicles and strengthened our organization with more employees and a new sales office in Italy. Performance should be seen in light of our expansion. We are building a larger company with a broader product portfolio, more markets, stronger customer relations and even better future prospects", says Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO of INVISIO.



January-September 2017



-- Revenue: SEK 247.6 m (248.7) -- Gross profit: SEK 131.2 m (130.6) -- Gross margin: 53.0 % (52.5) -- EBITDA: SEK 54.6 m (77.2) -- Operating profit/loss: SEK 51.3 m (73.5) -- Operating margin: 20.7 % (29.5) -- Profit/loss for the period: SEK 47.4 m (75.5) -- Earnings per share: SEK 1.08 (1.77)



July-September 2017



-- Revenue: SEK 75.5 m (85.6) -- Gross profit: SEK 42.4 m (45.1) -- Gross margin: 56.2 % (52.7) -- EBITDA: SEK 15.2 m (29.0) -- Operating profit/loss: SEK 14.3 m (27.7) -- Operating margin: 18.9 % (32.4) -- Profit/loss for the period: SEK 13.1 m (29.9) -- Earnings per share: SEK 0.30 (0.70)



Important events in the quarter



-- INVISIO announced a new product category for communication in vehicles. The first product is an intercom system that is expected to be commercially available to customers in defense and security in the second half of 2018. -- INVISIO won a two-year contract with the American Department of Defense and received an initial order of SEK 60 million. -- The order book at the close of the quarter was SEK 171.1 million (162.3).



For additional information, please contact: Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO, INVISIO Communications Mobile: +45 5372 7722 | E-mail: lhh@invisio.com



Thomas Larsson, CFO, INVISIO Communications Mobile: +45 5372 7735 | E-mail: thl@invisio.com



This information is information that INVISIO Communications AB (publ) is obliged to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Market Act. The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the CEO, on October 30, 2017 at 8.30 CET.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=650416