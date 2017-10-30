Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-10-30 08:33 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS invites shareholders, investors, analysts and other stakeholders to join its conference webinar, scheduled on November the 2nd 2017 at 14 pm (EET). Webinar will be hosted by Viljar Arakas, CEO of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS, who will introduce the offering of the shares, the fund's portfolio, recent track record, fund manager as well as Baltic commercial real estate market in general.



During the webinar all attendees can ask questions. The questions will be answered after the presentation. The webinar will be held in English.



Registration process To follow the webinar, you will need a computer with an internet connection and headphones. To join the webinar, you need to register in advance via https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6822041227098137857.



You will be provided with the webinar link and instructions to join webinar successfully. When joining the webinar for the first time, you will be asked to download the system application on your computer which will take only few seconds.



Registered participants will receive a reminder e-mail one hour prior to the webinar. The webinar will be recorded and available online for everyone on Nasdaq Baltic youtube.com account.



Note: Investment decisions cannot be based solely on the material presented in the webinar. Before making a decision on investing in these shares, it is necessary to familiarize oneself with the regulations and conditions of the aforementioned registered prospectus, as well as to assess whether the particular investment product is suitable for one's investment portfolio, interests and risk profile.



What is a corporate webinar? A corporate webinar is a virtual conference, during which a company's representative provides information about the company, its activities and future plans. A webinar provides an opportunity to receive information directly from the company while being located anywhere, as well as to receive answers to questions of interest to you.





Contact: Viljar Arakas Viljar.Arakas@eften.ee



Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.