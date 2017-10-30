Ossur Hf: Ossur Hf: Trading of Össur shares to be concentrated on Nasdaq Copenhagen from 6 December 2017

Announcement no. 77/2017

30 October 2017

Trading of Össur shares to be concentrated on Nasdaq Copenhagen from 6 December 2017

Trading of Össur shares will soon be concentrated on Nasdaq Copenhagen following Nasdaq Iceland's decision to accept Össur's request to cancel the trading of Össur shares on Nasdaq Iceland. By concentrating the trading on one market, trading liquidity of Össur shares will increase and the price formation will be more effective for the benefit of all shareholders.

The last trading day of Össur shares on Nasdaq Iceland will be 30 November 2017. The concentration of trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen will occur with the automatic conversion of shares tradable on Nasdaq Iceland on 6 December 2017. From that day all Össur shares will solely be tradeable on Nasdaq Copenhagen.

No action is required from shareholders and the number of shares will remain unchanged.

The cancellation will solely affect shareholders that have Össur shares currently tradable on Nasdaq Iceland. The attached letter further explains the process and the effects of the cancellation for those shareholders.

Nasdaq Iceland's announcement can be found here: https://newsclient.omxgroup.com/cdsPublic/viewDisclosure.action?disclosureId=807532&lang=en (https://newsclient.omxgroup.com/cdsPublic/viewDisclosure.action?disclosureId=807532&lang=en)

Jon Sigurdsson, President & CEO, comments:

"Össur was listed on Nasdaq Iceland in 1999, about 18 years ago. The listing was instrumental in growing Össur from a small prosthetics company to a global leader in non-invasive orthopaedics and we are grateful for the opportunities it provided. By concentrating the trading of Össur shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen, the trading liquidity will increase and the price formation will be more effective for the benefit of all Össur shareholders."

Contact details

Jon Sigurdsson, President & CEO +354 515 1300

Sveinn Solvason, CFO +354 515 1300

David Hreidarsson, Investor Relations +354 515 1380 dohreidarsson@ossur.com

About Össur

Össur (NASDAQ: OSSR) is a global leader in non-invasive orthopaedics that helps people live a life without limitations. Its business is focused on improving people's mobility through the delivery of innovative technologies within the fields of braces, supports, prosthetic limbs and compression therapy. A recognized "Technology Pioneer", Össur invests significantly in research and product development; its award-winning designs ensuring a consistently strong position in the market. Successful patient and clinical outcomes are further empowered via Össur's educational programs and business solutions. Headquartered in Iceland, Össur has major operations in the Americas, EMEA and APAC, with additional distributors worldwide. www.ossur.com (http://www.ossur.com/).

