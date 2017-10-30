Odfjell SE: Odfjell SE: Presentation of third quarter 2017 results

Odfjell SE will release its third quarter 2017 results Thursday 9 November 2017. The results will be published on Oslo Stock Exchange at newsweb.no and at odfjell.com.

Same day, the Company will present the results at 09:30 CET at Felix Conference Centre in the meeting facility "Norden", Bryggetorget 3, at Aker Brygge in Oslo.

A live webcast will simultaneously be available on odfjell.com (Investor Relations/Reports and Presentations).

The presentation will be held in English.



If you wish to participate at the presentation in Oslo please confirm with an e-mail to bkr@odfjell.com (mailto:bkr@odfjell.com).



IR contact: Bjørn Kristian Røed, Manager Investor Relations & Research

Tlph: + 47 55 27 47 33

E-mail: bkr@odfjell.com (mailto:bkr@odfjell.com)

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

