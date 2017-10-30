

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Glencore plc (GLCNF.PK, GLNCY.PK, GLEN.L), a producer and marketer of commodities, reported Monday that its third-quarter own sourced copper production of 946,500 tonnes was 11% lower than last year's 1.06 million tonnes.



The decline reflected the Ernest Henry minority sale, combined with smelter maintenance at Mount Isa, reduced throughput at Mutanda that impacted the supply of sulphuric acid, end of mine-life production declines at Alumbrera and the timing of lower copper grades at Antapaccay.



Own sourced zinc production of 827,400 tonnes grew 5%, mainly reflecting the transition to higher zinc grade areas at Antamina.



Own sourced nickel production dropped 2 percent from last year to 80,700 tonnes, reflecting maintenance at INO and Murrin and a higher proportion of third party feeds in INO's metallurgical mix.



Attributable ferrochrome production of 1.107 million tonnes was in line with the comparable period.



Glencore's oil entitlement production interest of 3.9 million barrels was 36% below last year, reflecting natural field declines.



Looking ahead, the company said it has increased fiscal 2017 Marketing EBIT guidance to $2.6 billion to $2.8 billion, reflecting a strong third quarter performance. The previous outlook was $2.4 billion to $2.7 billion.



