BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Air China Ltd (AIRC.L, AIRYY.PK) reported that its profit attributable to equity shareholders of the Company for the nine-months ended 30 September 2017 increased to RMB 8.28 billion or RMB 0.62 per basic share from RMB 7.23 billion or RMB 0.59 per basic share in the same period last year.



Revenue for the period grew to RMB 92.996 billion from RMB 85.45 billion in the previous year.



