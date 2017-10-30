

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that Taylor Farms Florida, an Orlando, Fla. establishment, is recalling approximately 732 pounds of salads with chicken products due to presence of allergen, fish (anchovies), which is not declared on the product label.



There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.



Taylor Farms Florida received a consumer complaint about the taste of the salad dressing and found that the products incorrectly contained Caesar salad dressing instead of Bacon Ranch salad dressing. The Caesar salad dressing contains anchovies.



The ready-to-eat salad with chicken items were produced and packaged on Oct. 22, 2017 and Oct. 23, 2107 and bear establishment number 'EST. 44818' inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Florida.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX