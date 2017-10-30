

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's unemployment rate remained unchanged in September, data from Destatis showed Monday.



The jobless rate held steady at adjusted 3.6 percent in September. On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate fell to 3.5 percent from 3.7 percent in August.



Adjusted for seasonal and irregular effects, the number of unemployed decreased by around 18,000 to 1.54 million.



At the same time, the number of persons in employment in September increased 220,000 or 0.5 percent on the previous month due to the beginning autumn upturn.



After seasonal adjustment, employment increased by 42,000, or 0.1 percent in September from the previous month.



