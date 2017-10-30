KONECRANES PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE October 30, 2017 at 09.45 EET Konecranes has on October 27, 2017, received a notification under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Market Act, according to which the total holding of BlackRock, Inc. in Konecranes Plc's shares and votes has fallen below 15 percent.



On October 26, 2017, Blackrock Inc.'s total holding through shares and financials instruments amounted to 14.97 percent of Konecranes Plc's shares and votes.



Total positions of BlackRock, Inc.:



% of % of shares and Total Total number of shares voting rights of shares and and through financial both voting rights voting instruments (B) in % of issuer rights (A+B) (A) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Resulting situation of 13.68% 1.29% 14.97% 78,921,906 the date on which the threshold was crossed of reached -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Position of previous 13.44% 1.69% 15.14% notification --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:



A: shares and voting rights



Class/type Number of shares Number of shares % of shares and % of shares and of shares and voting and voting voting rights voting rights ISIN code rights rights -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA Direct (SMA Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) 9:5) 9:6 and 9:7) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FI00090058 10,799,437 13.68% 70 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SUBTOTAL A 10,799,437 13.68% --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a



Type of Expirat Exercise/Con Physical or Number of % of shares financial ion version cash shares and and voting instrument date Period settlement voting rights rights -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Securities N/A N/A Physical 38,407 0.04% Lent -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CFD N/A N/A Cash 983,962 1.24% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SUBTOTAL B 1,022,369 1.29% --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Additional information:



Name % of shares and % of shares and voting rights Total voting rights through financial instruments of both -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Investment 11.14% 1.22% 12.37% Management (UK) Limited --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



