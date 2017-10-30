Sweden, 2017-10-30 08:50 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



This is a translation of a previous press release communicated on October 25th at 08:00.



Summary



As published on 24 October 2017, ZetaDisplay AB (?ZetaDisplay" or the ?Company") has entered into an agreement for the acquisition of all shares in the Dutch company QYN BV (?QYN") for a purchase price of SEK 82.3 million. In order to finance the acquisition, the board of ZetaDisplay has today (25 October 2017) decided to issue no more than 5,176,000 ordinary shares, corresponding to not more than approximately SEK 80 million, pursuant to authorisation granted by the annual general meeting on 22 May 2017.



The private placement



The issue corresponding to not more than approximately SEK 80 million will take place disapplying shareholders' pre-emption rights and is targeted at a limited group of Swedish and Nordic institutional investors. The purchase price in the private placement is SEK 15.50. Determination of the purchase price in the private placement has taken place based on investor interest in the form of a tender procedure prior to publication of this press release and also based on contacts with institutional investors and prevailing market conditions. The issue entails a dilution of not more than approximately 26.8% of the capital and not more than approximately 27.7% of the voting rights in the Company.



The reason for the disapplication of the shareholders' pre-emption rights is to rapidly acquire capital for implementation of the acquisition of QTN without any loss of tempo in the Company's expansive development.



As a consequence of the issue, the number of ordinary shares in ZetaDisplay will increase from 13,541,427 to 18,717,427, whereupon the total number of shares in the Company will amount to 19,323,795, of which 606,332 constitute preference shares. The share capital will increase by SEK 5,176,000, from SEK 14,14,759 to, in total, SEK 19,323, 759.



Adviser



ABG Sundal Collier is financial adviser to ZetaDisplay. Fredersen Advokatbyrå and Heussen are acting as legal advisers to ZetaDisplay in connection with the acquisition.



In the event of any questions, please contact:



ZetaDisplay AB (publ) CEO Leif Liljebrunn Telephone: +46 70 845 80 52 E-mail: leif.liljebrunn@zetadisplay.com



About ZetaDisplay



ZetaDisplay is a leading supplier of Digital Signage to major retail chains and the service industry on the European market. Its headquarters are located in Sweden with sales offices in Denmark, Norway, Finland, Estonia and the Netherlands. Since April 2011, the company's shares have been traded on NASDAQ First North Premier under the ticker name ZETA. The Certified Adviser is Erik Penser Bank. More information is available at http://www.zetadisplay.com.



About Digital Signage and multichannel communications



ZetaDisplay defines Digital Signage as systems for advertising, profiling and store communications which convey sound, images and films at shops and in public environments. Solutions based on digital screens are a large part of the market, but the trend is towards utilizing ever more digital channels in order to communicate offers and other information to customers. This involves solutions which are integrated with social media and websites, as well as applications for smart mobile telephones and tablets which create interactivity with the customer. The development is also towards integrating solutions with the cashier systems of the store chains for automatic price updates and automatic replacement of messages on the digital screens.