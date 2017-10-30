Public Affairs Division Global Communications Department Toyota Motor Corporation Tel: +81-3-3817-9926

Toyota City, Japan, Oct 30, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its production, domestic sales, and export results, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd., and Hino Motors, Ltd., for September 2017 and for April to September 2017.September 2017 Key Points (year-on-year)Production in JapanToyota- DecreasedDaihatsu- Seventeenth consecutive month of increaseHino- First decrease in three monthsToyota + Daihatsu + Hino- First decrease in two monthsSales in JapanToyota- Decreased- Lexus vehicle sales totaled 3,632 units (16.2 percent decrease)- Minivehicle sales totaled 2,760 units (7.9 percent increase)- 42.5 percent share of market excluding minivehicles (3.4 percentage point decrease)- 27.8 percent share of market including minivehicles (3.3 percentage point decrease)Daihatsu- Sixth consecutive month of increase- Minivehicle sales totaled approximately 50,700 units (1.7 percent increase); sixth consecutive month of increase- 28.7 percent share of minivehicle market (2.6 percentage point decrease)Hino- First decrease in three months- Standard truck sales totaled approximately 2,500 units (33.7 percent decrease); first decrease in three months- 30.2 percent share of the truck(1) market (3.0 percentage point decrease)Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino- First decrease in two months- 39.8 percent share of market including minivehicles (3.4 percentage point decrease)ExportsToyota- First decrease in two months; due to decreased exports to Latin America, the Middle East, and AfricaDaihatsu- There were no exports for Daihatsu.Hino- Third consecutive month of increase; due to increased exports to North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle EastToyota + Daihatsu + Hino- Second consecutive month of increaseProduction Outside of JapanToyota- First increase in four months; due to increased production in Latin America, Europe, Asia, and AfricaDaihatsu- Decreased; due to decreased production in IndonesiaHino- Third consecutive month of increase; due to increased production in AsiaToyota + Daihatsu + Hino- First increase in two months(1) Maximum loading capacity of four tons or more (excluding imported trucks)