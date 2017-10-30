BERG Enters Into an Agreement With Sanofi Pasteur to Identify Biomarkers of Flu Vaccine Performance

Molecular Data Will be Analyzed Using Artificial Intelligence Through BERG's Interrogative BiologyPlatform to Better Understand Influenza Vaccination Response

BOSTON, Oct. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --BERG, a biopharmaceutical company that merges biology with technology, today announced a new research effort with Sanofi Pasteur, the influenza vaccine global leader. Under this agreement, BERG will generate and model data using BERG's proprietary Interrogative Biologyplatform to assess potential biomarkers of seasonal influenza vaccination outcomes in an unbiased and data-driven manner.

Each year, between 10 and 20 percent of the U.S. population is infected with the influenza virus. When that average is applied nationwide, the flu and its complications lead to more than 200,000 hospital stays per year and tens of thousands of deaths (primarily in the elderly). According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the best method of prevention is to get an annual flu vaccination, which is recommended for everyone six months of age and older, with rare exception.

"We are thrilled to work with Sanofi Pasteur, a world leader in the vaccine industry. The Berg Interrogative Biologyincludes multi-omic profiling of samples from individuals participating in a longitudinal study with Sanofi Pasteur licensed vaccines and subsequent use of our bAIcisartificial intelligence tool with the aim to identify molecular signatures and potential biomarkers indicative of breadth and durability of the Influenza vaccine immunological response," saidNiven R. Narain, BERG Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of BERG.

BERG's Interrogative Biologyplatform uses bAIcisartificial intelligence for data driven analysis of high throughput molecular and clinical information. It is a proven methodology in extracting actionable insights from disparate and unmanageably large (by conventional standards) data sets. As an innovator in precision medicine, BERG has been employing AI in its work towards the discovery of novel predictive and prognostic biomarkers in oncology, neurology and diabetes.

"The Sanofi Pasteur project showcases the versatility and ability of our technology to address important health outcomes questions in the area of infectious diseases both at the individual and population levels," said Slava Akmaev, Senior Vice President and Chief Analytics Officer at BERG. "We are excited to work with Sanofi Pasteur to discover biomarkers of the flu vaccine response, and ultimately on helping to prevent the spread of this debilitating, and sometimes fatal illness."

