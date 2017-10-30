Cardiac Rehabilitation Market Worth $2.52 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 6.3%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, October 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The globalcardiac rehabilitation marketis expected to reach USD 2.52 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising incidence of lifestyle diseases such as cardiovascular conditions, obesity, and hyperlipidemia is one of the major factors responsible for growth. Technological innovations such as tele-cardiac rehabilitation, which means services provided from a distance using information technologies and telecommunications, are also another major driver of this market.
Furthermore, increase in number of health conscious people is boosting the cardiac rehabilitation market globally. The 2016 American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) Worldwide Survey of Fitness Trends identified two new trends in the fitness industry, namely, flexibility & mobility rollers and smart phone exercise apps. This shows that people across the globe are becoming more health conscious and are using new products and techniques for better endurance.
Another factor propelling growth is supportive reimbursement pathways such as the Million Hearts initiative and the incentive payment model adopted by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).
Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:
- On the basis of product type, treadmills dominated the market in 2016. Furthermore, the blood pressure monitoring device segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR, owing to rising incidence of lifestyle diseases and technologically advanced products offered by major industry players to meet current unmet needs
- Geographic expansion in countries such as India by well-established players is anticipated to boost growth in the region
- Some of the major players in the market are Ball Dynamics International, LLC; Honeywell International, Inc.; Lifewatch; and OMRON corporation
- Various new players are expected to enter the market and existing players are anticipated to undertake collaborative initiatives
- In February 2017, Core Health & Fitness introduced their latest technology called Stairmaster HIITMill, at the International Health Racquet and Sportsclub Association (IHRSA). This is a self-powered training tool, designed to generate explosive power while being used in an HIIT program. This is expected to enhance efficacy and training ability of the equipment, thus creating a benchmark in the fitness and rehabilitation industry
Grand View Research has segmented the cardiac rehabilitation market on the basis of:
- Product (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)
- Ellipticals
- Stabilization ball
- Stationary ball
- Treadmill
- Heart rate monitor
- Blood pressure monitor
- Rovers
- Others
- Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- France
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
