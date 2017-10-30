Inaugural European celebrates the success of women in fintech and payments



LONDON, 2017-10-30 09:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flywire vice president of global client services Catherine McGrath, will be a featured panelist at the inaugural European Women Payment Network (EWPN) Awards & Annual Conference taking place October 30-31 in Amsterdam. The first-ever European-wide conference specifically focused on women in fintech and payments, EWPN will host business leaders from every sector of the industry looking to identify new business opportunities, strengthen partnerships, and learn about the latest developments and disruptions in financial services.



EWPN is creating a positive arena for women to come together to discuss important issues relating to women in fintech, leadership, the gender gap, diversity, and inspiring future generations. The conference will feature interactive panels, deep-dive workshops, and plenary sessions on a range of topics including innovation, the co-existence of banks and fintech, the digital revolution, and cross-border payments.



McGrath, who leads Flywire's global client services team, will be part of panel on the influence of millennials on payment technologies and services. The session, titled Millennials - the Kings and Queens of Payments; How Are They Influencing the Next Gen Technology? will also include an elite group of women executives representing Bitflyer Europe, Limitless, Sage, and Payowallet.



Session Details:



Millennials - The Kings and Queens of Payments; How Are They Influencing the Next Gen Technology?



Sonesta Koepel, Amsterdam Hall A 15:00 - 15:45 Moderator: Anette Brolos - Independent Fintech Analyst Panelists: Yana Afanasieva - Bitflyer Europe Sara Koslinska - CEO, Limitless Catherine McGrath - VP Global Client Services, Flywire Pamela Novoa Ralli - VP Product, Worldwide Payments & Banking, Sage Klaudia Drabikova - CEO & Co-founder, Payowallet s.r.o.



About Flywire Flywire is a leading provider of international payment and receivables solutions, connecting businesses and institutions with their customers on six continents. Introduced six years ago as a way for international students to pay their tuition for studies abroad, Flywire is now used by over 1,300 organizations across 18 countries around the world. The company processes billions in payments per year from 220 countries and territories, via bank transfer, credit card and e-wallet solutions, in over 120 different local currencies. Convenient, fast and secure, Flywire's scalable platform provides currency conversion at exchange rates that can offer significant savings when compared to home-market banks and credit card providers. The company also supports its clients with end-to-end customer support including multilingual servicing via phone, email, and chat, as well as 24/7 online payment tracking.



Flywire is headquartered in Boston, MA with operations in London and Manchester, UK; Shanghai, China; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Sydney, Australia; and Valencia, Spain. For more information, visit www.Flywire.com.



