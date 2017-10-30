Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-10-30 08:54 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The net asset value of the INVL Baltic Real Estate as provided in Articles of Association in section XI 'Valuation of assets of the company and calculation of the net asset value' was EUR 32,374,388 EUR or 0.4924 per share on 30 September 2017.



The person authorized to provide additional information: Real Estate Fund Manager of Management Company Vytautas Bakšinskas E-mail vytautas.baksinskas@invl.com