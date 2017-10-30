Nano Dimension Ltd.: Nano Dimension to Report 2017 Third Quarter Results on November 21, 2017

Conference call to be held at 9:00 a.m. EST

NESS ZIONA, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2017 / Nano Dimension Ltd., a leader in the field of 3D Printed Electronics (NASDAQ, TASE: NNDM), announced today that it will release its results for the third quarter of 2017 before the NASDAQ market opens on Tuesday, November 21, 2017.

Mr. Amit Dror, Chief Executive Officer, and Ms. Yael Sandler, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call that same day, November 21, 2017, at 9:00 a.m. EST, to discuss the financial results.

To attend the conference call, please dial one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin by placing your calls five minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free number, please try the international dial-in number.

U.S. Dial-in Number:

1-866-777-2509

INTERNATIONAL Dial-in Number:

1-412-317-5413

Israel Toll-Free Dial-in Number:

1-80-9212373

At:

9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

6:00 a.m. Pacific Time

4:00 p.m. Israeli Time

Participants can register for the conference call by navigating to http://dpregister.com/10113079. The conference call will also be webcast live from the Investor Relations section of Nano Dimension's website.

A replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference call.

Participants will be required to state their name and company upon entering the call. To access the replay from within the U.S., please dial (toll free): 1-877-344-7529 or internationally: 1-412-317-0088 and use the replay conference ID number: 10113079. To access the replay using an international dial-in number, please select the link: https://services.choruscall.com/ccforms/replay.html

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension (TASE, NASDAQ: NNDM) is a leading additive manufacturing technology company. Nano Dimension is disrupting, reshaping and defining the future of how electronics are made. With its unique 3D printing technologies, Nano Dimension is targeting the growing demand for electronic devices that require increasingly sophisticated features and rely on printed circuit boards (PCBs). Demand for circuitry, including PCBs - which are the heart of every electronic device - covers a diverse range of industries, including consumer electronics, medical devices, defense, aerospace, automotive, IoT and telecom. These sectors can all benefit greatly from Nano Dimension's 3D printed electronics solutions for rapid prototyping and short-run manufacturing.

