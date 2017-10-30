

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:00 am ET Monday, Switzerland's KOF leading indicator for October is due. The reading is forecast to rise to 106.5 in October from 105.8 in September.



Ahead of the data, the Swiss franc traded mixed against its major rivals. While the franc rose against the pound, the greenback and the yen, it fell against the euro.



As of 3:55 am ET, the Swiss franc was trading at 1.1596 against the euro, 1.3110 against the pound, 0.9984 against the U.S. dollar and 113.92 against the yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX