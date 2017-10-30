EXCHANGE NOTICE, OCTOBER 30, 2017 SHARES



VALOE PLC: DIRECTED ISSUE



A total of 44 000 shares will be traded as old shares as of October 31, 2017.



Identifiers of Valoe Plc's share:



Trading code: VALOE ISIN code: FI0009006951 Orderbook id: 24329 Number of shares: 4 788 436



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



***



TIEDOTE, 30. LOKAKUUTA 2017 OSAKKEET



VALOE OYJ: SUUNNATTU ANTI



Yhteensä 44 000 osaketta otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi yhdessä vanhojen osakkeiden kanssa 31. lokakuuta 2017.



Valoe Oyj:n osakkeen perustiedot:



Kaupankäyntitunnus: VALOE ISIN-koodi: FI0009006951 id: 24329 Osakemäärä: 4 788 436



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260