EXCHANGE NOTICE, OCTOBER 30, 2017 SHARES
VALOE PLC: DIRECTED ISSUE
A total of 44 000 shares will be traded as old shares as of October 31, 2017.
Identifiers of Valoe Plc's share:
Trading code: VALOE ISIN code: FI0009006951 Orderbook id: 24329 Number of shares: 4 788 436
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
TIEDOTE, 30. LOKAKUUTA 2017 OSAKKEET
VALOE OYJ: SUUNNATTU ANTI
Yhteensä 44 000 osaketta otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi yhdessä vanhojen osakkeiden kanssa 31. lokakuuta 2017.
Valoe Oyj:n osakkeen perustiedot:
Kaupankäyntitunnus: VALOE ISIN-koodi: FI0009006951 id: 24329 Osakemäärä: 4 788 436
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
