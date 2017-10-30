PR Newswire
London, October 30
|Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCOT')
|The Net Asset Values ("NAVs') per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 27 October 2017 were:-
|Excluding current year Revenue = 1,504.48p
|Including ALL Revenue = 1,531.83p
|ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 8.7% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 0.0%. There are currently 93,390,397 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.
|Contact:
|David Holland
|For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
|Telephone: 0131 220 0733
|30 October 2017