Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:



ISIN Bid Mill. kr. Sale Stop-rate (per Pro-rat Price (nominal) cent) a 98 16480 DKT 1,060 860 -0.670 100 % 100.055 01/12/17 9 98 16563 DKT 2,040 1,080 -0.650 100 % 100.217 01/03/18 1 Total 3,100 1,940



The sale will settle 1 November 2017.