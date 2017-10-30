In the period 23 October 2017 to 27 October 2017, Alm. Brand A/S bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 4.6 million as part of the share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million announced on 1 March 2017.



The share buy-back programme is expected to run until the end of March 2018. In aggregate, shares of DKK 185.4 million were bought back, equivalent to 61.8 % of the overall programme.



Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made during week 43:



Date No. of Average purchase Transaction shares price (DKK) value (DKK) 23 October 2017 12,195 63.00 768,285 24 October 2017 14,634 63.00 921,942 25 October 2017 17,073 63.25 1,079,867 26 October 2017 14,634 63.50 929,259 27 October 2017 14,634 64.00 936,576 Accumulated during the period 73,170 63.36 4,635,929 Accumulated under the share 3,130,487 59.24 185,437,233 buyback programme



Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation").



Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 5,473,496 own shares, equivalent to 3.3% of the share capital.



Transactional data relating to share buy-backs is provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with Commission's Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.



Contact



Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:



Cristina Rønde Hefting, Investor Relations Manager, on tel. +45 35 47 79 22.





Detailed transaction data



23 October 24 October 25 October 26 October 27 October 2017 2017 2017 2017 2017 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP of DKK of DKK of DKK of DKK of DKK share share share share share s s s s s ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- XCSE 12.195 63,00 14.634 63,00 17.073 63,25 14.634 63,50 14.634 64,00 TRQX 0 0 0 0 0 TRQM 0 0 0 0 0 BATE 0 0 0 0 0 BATD 0 0 0 0 0 CHIX 0 0 0 0 0 CHID 0 0 0 0 0 Total 12.195 63,00 14.634 63,00 17.073 63,25 14.634 63,50 14.634 64,00 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----



23 October 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 12.195 63,00 ---------------------------------------------- 1.500 63,00 XCSE 20171023 16:16:31.520177 1.000 63,00 XCSE 20171023 16:16:31.520177 2.500 63,00 XCSE 20171023 16:27:31.670243 7.195 63,00 XCSE 20171023 16:57:18.586330



24 October 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 14.634 63,00 ---------------------------------------------- 3.000 63,00 XCSE 20171024 10:00:53.458684 3.000 63,00 XCSE 20171024 16:34:41.134764 8.634 63,00 XCSE 20171024 16:36:32.680627



25 October 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 17.073 63,25 ---------------------------------------------- 1.959 63,00 XCSE 20171025 9:14:39.150339 41 63,00 XCSE 20171025 9:14:39.150339 1.500 63,00 XCSE 20171025 16:14:36.804459 1.537 63,50 XCSE 20171025 16:42:36.582979 963 63,50 XCSE 20171025 16:42:36.582979 1.000 63,50 XCSE 20171025 16:42:36.582979 10.073 63,25 XCSE 20171025 16:51:25.413802



26 October 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 14.634 63,50 ---------------------------------------------- 1.501 63,50 XCSE 20171026 14:39:41.978912 1.499 63,50 XCSE 20171026 14:39:49.800493 3.000 63,50 XCSE 20171026 16:46:52.610014 8.634 63,50 XCSE 20171026 16:50:43.098654



27 October 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 14.634 64,00 ---------------------------------------------- 3.000 64,00 XCSE 20171027 16:27:34.004266 3.000 64,00 XCSE 20171027 16:27:40.157922 8.634 64,00 XCSE 20171027 16:27:51.250350



