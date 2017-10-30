Fully managed and secure internet and Wi-Fi services to be deployed in more than 35 countries

Orange Business Services has been selected as the global supplier of Nespresso's guest Wi-Fi and internet service, which will be rolled out in most of its standalone boutiques on five continents. The service will help Nespresso bridge its in-store customer experience with its digital channels.

Orange Business Services is providing guest Wi-Fi and internet services for Nespresso's global boutiques, such as this one in Cannes, France. (Source: Nespresso)

When customers connect to the in-store guest Wi-Fi service, they can immediately and securely browse the internet and connect to the Nespresso portal. There they can download the Nespresso app, visit Nespresso.com to access digital services, browse the latest news or get further product information. For guests who already have the Nespresso app, they can immediately connect to it.

Orange delivers this secure, fully-managed guest Wi-Fi service worldwide, including the local internet connections, and ensures that it complies with strict and changing regulatory and legal constraints. It also provides customers with a consistent experience at all locations.

Digitally engage with customers

The guest Wi-Fi service gives Nespresso an opportunity to digitally engage with its customers at its boutiques. It provides support to communicate about the latest campaigns, maintaining a link with Nespresso's connected customers. The guest Wi-Fi service complements the 27 Nespresso Customer Relationship Contact Centers (CRC) managed by Orange Business Service.

"We put our customers at the center of everything we do, and offering secure internet connectivity in our boutiques is part of the experience that we create for them. Orange Business Services will help us realize this with a service that will play a role in our omnichannel services portfolio," said Jean-Paul Le Roux, Global B2C Head at Nespresso.

"We are very proud to support Nespresso's leading customer experience strategy at a global level, which mirrors the Orange Business Services customer focus with a digital and human touch. With our global local approach, we can also offer Nespresso on the ground support and services in all the markets where they operate," said Helmut Reisinger, executive vice president, International at Orange Business Services.

About Nestlé Nespresso SA

Nestlé Nespresso SA is the pioneer and reference for highest-quality portioned coffee. The company works with more than 70,000 farmers in 12 countries through its AAA Sustainable Quality Program to embed sustainability practices on farms and the surrounding landscapes. Launched in 2003 in collaboration with The Rainforest Alliance, the program helps to improve the yield and quality of harvests, ensuring a sustainable supply of high quality coffee and improving livelihoods of farmers and their communities.

Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Nespresso operates in 69 countries and has more than 12,000 employees. In 2016, it operated a global retail network of more than 600 boutiques. For more information, visit the Nespresso corporate website: www.nestle-nespresso.com.

About Orange Business Services

Orange Business Services, the B2B branch of the Orange Group, and its 21,000 employees, is focused on supporting the digital transformation of multinational enterprises and French SMEs across five continents. Orange Business Services is not only an infrastructure operator, but also a technology integrator and a value-added service provider. It offers companies digital solutions that help foster collaboration within their teams (collaborative workspaces and mobile workspaces), better serve their customers (enriched customer relations and business innovation), and support their projects (enriched connectivity, flexible IT and cyberdefense). The integrated technologies that Orange Business Services offer range from Software Defined Networks (SDN/NFV), Big Data and IoT, to cloud computing, unified communications and collaboration, as well as cybersecurity. Orange Business Services customers include over 3,000 renowned multinational corporations at an international level and over two million professionals, companies and local communities in France.

Learn more at www.orange-business.comor follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and our blogs.

Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators with annual sales of 40.9 billion euros in 2016 and 269 million customers worldwide at 30 September 2017. Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

