The "The Pharma Mini MBA" conference has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
A 3-day accelerated management programme, designed specifically for Pharmaceutical/Biotechnology professionals and also applicable Medical Device/Animal Health Industries, to give you the high-performance management skills of an MBA.
This intensive course will help you to translate your learning into new behaviours and improvements in your capability and performance and will work through live issues impacting on the industry and on you directly. The individual and group exercises will focus on Bio/Pharmaceutical/Generic MBA case studies, and also on your own challenges and examples.
The case studies will help also give the feel of a full MBA and help you understand more about the strategies used in todays Pharmaceutical and associated industries.
Key benefits and why you and your organisation should invest in this programme:
- Develop your understanding of the key techniques of an MBA to apply to your work
- Gain a greater understanding of the pharma industry, its drivers, challenges and opportunities
- Understand what strategic thinking is and how to use strategy tools within bio/pharma
- Develop your leadership skills
- Become more effective in coping with and managing change in the bio/pharma industry
- Enhance your understanding of the essentials of managing projects in the bio/pharma industry
- Explore the benefits and costs of doing an MBA
- Take away a Mini MBA toolkit to apply to your job
- Discuss pharmaceutical industry case studies
Why you Should Attend
Working in the highly competitive Bio Pharmaceutical Industry, with ever-increasing change and pressure, is probably one of the most challenging managerial roles of any Industry today. This course has been especially designed to help you transcend these challenges by training you to become equipped to see the bigger picture in all aspects of your role. It will help you build your management skills for the future and prepare you to fulfill your ambitions.
The Pharma 3 day Mini MBA accelerated management programme is a distillation of the most valuable parts of an MBA, as applied to the Bio/Pharmaceutical industry. It will provide you with practical management tools to apply in the workplace, as well as giving a real taste of an MBA course with the Pharmaceutical case studies from business schools.
The skills you will improve include:
- Problem solving
- Strategic thinking
- Seeing the bigger picture
- Leadership
- Decision making, prioritisation
- Commercial awareness
- Change management
- Implementing strategy
- Team working
- Environmental awareness
- Project Management
- Cross-cultural communication
- Increased self confidence
