The "The Pharma Mini MBA" conference has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

A 3-day accelerated management programme, designed specifically for Pharmaceutical/Biotechnology professionals and also applicable Medical Device/Animal Health Industries, to give you the high-performance management skills of an MBA.

This intensive course will help you to translate your learning into new behaviours and improvements in your capability and performance and will work through live issues impacting on the industry and on you directly. The individual and group exercises will focus on Bio/Pharmaceutical/Generic MBA case studies, and also on your own challenges and examples.

The case studies will help also give the feel of a full MBA and help you understand more about the strategies used in todays Pharmaceutical and associated industries.

Key benefits and why you and your organisation should invest in this programme:

Develop your understanding of the key techniques of an MBA to apply to your work

Gain a greater understanding of the pharma industry, its drivers, challenges and opportunities

Understand what strategic thinking is and how to use strategy tools within bio/pharma

Develop your leadership skills

Become more effective in coping with and managing change in the bio/pharma industry

Enhance your understanding of the essentials of managing projects in the bio/pharma industry

Explore the benefits and costs of doing an MBA

Take away a Mini MBA toolkit to apply to your job

Discuss pharmaceutical industry case studies

Why you Should Attend

Working in the highly competitive Bio Pharmaceutical Industry, with ever-increasing change and pressure, is probably one of the most challenging managerial roles of any Industry today. This course has been especially designed to help you transcend these challenges by training you to become equipped to see the bigger picture in all aspects of your role. It will help you build your management skills for the future and prepare you to fulfill your ambitions.

The Pharma 3 day Mini MBA accelerated management programme is a distillation of the most valuable parts of an MBA, as applied to the Bio/Pharmaceutical industry. It will provide you with practical management tools to apply in the workplace, as well as giving a real taste of an MBA course with the Pharmaceutical case studies from business schools.

The skills you will improve include:

Problem solving

Strategic thinking

Seeing the bigger picture

Leadership

Decision making, prioritisation

Commercial awareness

Change management

Implementing strategy

Team working

Environmental awareness

Project Management

Cross-cultural communication

Increased self confidence

