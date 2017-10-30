DGAP-Ad-hoc: Fyber N.V. / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Strategic Company Decision Fyber N.V.: FYBER UPDATES ITS REVENUE GUIDANCE 30-Oct-2017 / 11:09 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. BERLIN, Germany, 30 October 2017 - Fyber N.V. ("Fyber" or the "Company") is announcing a change to its revenue guidance for 2017 and 2018. The change comes as a result of Fyber's clean marketplace initiative, which includes moving away from aggregated supply by closing down specific partners and focusing primarily on direct publisher integrations. This initiative is part of a comprehensive set of actions taken by the Company's new management as part of the ongoing merger process of Fyber's subsidiaries and the upcoming launch of its unified product. As a result of this initiative, the Company is updating the previously communicated revenue guidance from EUR280 to around EUR240 million for year 2017 and from EUR360 million to at least EUR300 million for 2018. Despite the change in revenue outlook, the Company's focus on cost effectiveness and the synergies realized through the merger, the company expects to maintain its profitability both in H2 2017 and in 2018. The adjusted EBITDA forecast for H2 2017 is projected to be at least EUR4 million (updated from the previously stated EUR7 million). There is no anticipated change to the 2018 EBITDA projections which are expected to remain at least EUR15 million. *Investor Contact* Sabrina Kassmannhuber ir@fyber.com +49 30 609 855 555 30-Oct-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Fyber N.V. Johannisstr. 20 10117 Berlin Germany Phone: +49 30 609 855 528 E-mail: governance@fyber.com Internet: https://investors.fyber.com/ ISIN: NL0012377394 WKN: A2DUJD Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange End of Announcement DGAP News Service 623641 30-Oct-2017 CET/CEST

