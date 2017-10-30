

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's industrial production increased for the fifth successive month in September, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed Monday.



Industrial production climbed a working-day-adjusted 3.0 percent year-over-year in September, slightly slower than the 3.2 percent rise in August.



Mining and quarrying production expanded notably by 8.7 percent annually in September and manufacturing output rose by 0.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production advanced 1.4 percent from August, when it gained by 0.3 percent.



