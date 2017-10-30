

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - The Coca-Cola Company (KO) has completed refranchising of company-owned bottling operations in the U.S. Nearly 70 independent Coca-Cola bottlers across the United States are now running their trucks and bottling operations as a fully refranchised system. A fully refranchised system in the U.S. finalizes the installation of Coca-Cola's 21st Century Beverage Partnership Model.



Coca-Cola North America's refranchising plan will conclude with the completion of transactions in Canada and the U.S. Virgin Islands, which are anticipated in the first half of 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX